Disha Patani's sexy PICS will take your breath away!

DISHA PATANI

On Friday Disha took a couple of photos to social media where she can be seen all decked up in a beautiful beige bodycon dress.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 11:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the fittest and sizzling actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines with her Smokin photoshoots and posts. Now, she has taken some of her pictures to Instagram and these have taken over the internet.

On Friday Disha took a couple of photos to social media where she can be seen all decked up in a beautiful beige bodycon dress. These pictures are the reason behind the raising temperature out there. She looked absolutely stunning in the pictures and fans cannot get over it. The actress looked bold, sexy and fierce while posing for the shutterbugs.

The comment section is flooded with fire and heart-eye emojis. Also, Disha's ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped many hot face emojis.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's 'Yodha.'

