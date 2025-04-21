New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army rescued an infant baby girl from a dilapidated structure in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning. She climbed over a wall to save the baby, reportedly.

VIRAL VIDEO OF KHUSHBOO PATANI WITH AN INFANT

Khushboo Patani shared a video on social media, writing in the caption: Jako rakhe saiyan ,maar sake nah koi

I hope she will be taken care by authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations @bareillypolice @uppolice @myogi_adityanath @ministrywcd @narendramodi #betibachaobetipadhao @betibachao @annpurna.devi

Please save girl child in our country! kab tak chalega yeh sab ? please

I will ensure that she goes to right hand and her life will be flourished henceforth !

jeskae bhagya mae jo hota hain acha hota hai koi badal hi nahi saka hey krishna #savechild #uppolice #bareillypolice #childprotection #uttarpradesh

She won hearts by this heroic act of saving an infant near her home in Bareilly. The child was found near Disha's Bareilly residence where Khushboo stays with her father, retired police circle officer Jagdish Patani.

According to Circle Officer (City-I) Pankaj Srivastava, Khushboo was out for a morning walk when she heard the cries of the baby from an abandoned building nearby.

"There was no direct access to the structure, so she took the courageous step of climbing over a wall to reach the spot. Inside, she found an infant lying on the ground, crying and with visible injuries on the face," Srivastava told PTI.

The family then informed the police about the incident. The child was later admitted to the district hospital, where treatment is ongoing, police said.

Khushboo later dropped another video sharing an update about the baby girl. She revealed that the parents of the child have been located. While the mother was present, the father didn’t come to meet the baby named Innayak. The baby was allegedly taken away by someone the mother was traveling and then left her in the dilapidated house near Patani’s home.

Many Bollywood celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Suyyash Rai and her sister Disha Patani hailed her courageous act.