New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani has once again come to the rescue of people. She shared a video flagging emergency response failures after she rushed to help victims of a fatal road accident on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway. She stopped on her way and aided the injured victims.

In the video, Khusbhoo raised concern over how ambulance reached the spot more than an hour to arrive. The incident took place in Moradabad on Sunday. According to News18 report, 6 members of a family, including two children, were killed when a speeding roadways bus rammed into the tempo they were travelling in, leaving five others critically injured.

She said, “It has been more than an hour, the ambulance has not arrived. When I arrived, there were some boys at the accident spot who were only filming and not offering any help. As an Indian citizen, this priority of filming first is absolutely wrong," she said.

She further said, "There were 12-13 people. I think now only 2-3 people would be alive. In the beginning, we sent 4-5 people who were still breathing in an auto because the ambulance took 1.5 hours to arrive"

The victims were reportedly on their way to attend a wedding in Rafatpur when the accident occurred near Zero Point, Rafatpur underpass in the Katghar area, as per a top news agency.

Who Is Khushboo Patani?

Earlier in April, actress Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani, who is a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army had rescued an infant baby girl from a dilapidated structure in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She climbed over a wall to save the baby, reportedly.

She won hearts by this heroic act of saving an infant near her home in Bareilly. The child was found near Disha's Bareilly residence where Khushboo stays with her father, retired police circle officer Jagdish Patani.