Disha Patani

Disha Patani's sun-kissed selfie is breaking the internet and how!

​Disha Patani is a social media queen and her stunning photos often make the spotlight follow her.  ​

Disha Patani&#039;s sun-kissed selfie is breaking the internet and how!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: It's another day and another picture of actress Disha Patani has mesmerised her fans. This time, Disha has shared a stunning selfie of herself basking in the sun and all we can say is wow! It appears that the diva is enjoying her weekend perfectly at home.

She also made another fabulous entry to her Instagram diary by sharing a picture of herself looking ravishing in a stylish purple outfit. 

Here are the photos we are talking about. They definitely call for a viral alert!

Undoubtedly, Disha Patani is a social media queen and her stunning photos often make the spotlight follow her. Her posts go crazy viral and receive a whole lot of love from fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', in which she co-stars with superstar Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
