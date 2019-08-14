Disha Patani's tornado kick in this video will make your jaw drop—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known to be a fitness freak and her workout videos often create ripples on the internet. Disha, who has over 23.8 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood and is quite active on the social media app.

She took to Instagram recently and shared a video of herself performing a tornado kick. The 'Baaghi 2' actress is an inspiration for many and the post will motivate you to get up and hit the gym!

Check out Disha's post here:

The caption of the video is, “kick starting the day”

On the work front, the diva gave an impressive performance in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles while Patani had a supporting role. She played a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and made her presence felt on the silver screen. The song 'Slow Motion' featuring Disha and Salman is a hit and was well received by the audience.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang'. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu on board.