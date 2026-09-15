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Disha Salian death case: Father names Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi in CBI statement

Following the CBI's registration of an FIR in his daughter's death investigation, Satish Salian submitted a statement naming several high-profile public figures and demanding either life imprisonment or the death penalty for those responsible.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Disha Salian death case: Father names Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi in CBI statement
Image Credit: ANI

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