/Disha Salian death case: Father names Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi in CBI statement

Mumbai: In a major legal turn in the death investigation of Disha Salian, her father Satish Salian on Tuesday submitted statements to officials naming several high-profile public figures and demanding severe legal penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, for those responsible.
The development follows the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering a formal FIR in connection with her June 8, 2020 death, acting upon directives from the Bombay High Court.
According to family representative Advocate Nilesh Ojha, the CBI FIR and statement list multiple high-profile individuals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, along with their bodyguards, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, former DCP Vishal Thakur, and the former PI of the Malwani police station.
Expressing grief and seeking accountability, Satish Salian told ANI, "Justice must be served. They should receive the punishment prescribed by law. Just as they stripped my daughter of her dignity, they too will be stripped of theirs. They should get either life imprisonment or the death penalty."
Detailed statements submitted to officials allege both direct involvement and a broader law-enforcement cover-up. Satish Salian revealed, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their bodyguards, and in covering—Param Bir Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, and many others. I handed all those details over to them."
Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy.
Earlier, in an Instagram statement, Sooraj Pancholi said that he has been unfairly dragged into the matter.
In an Instagram statement, Sooraj Pancholi said he would continue to cooperate with the CBI in its investigation, while maintaining that he never met Disha Salian and had no connection or association with her.
"I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter," his post read.
Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, on Monday said that the FIR registered by the CBI includes the names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst.
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