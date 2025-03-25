Disha Salian Death Case: FIR Filed Against Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi, And Others

In a major development in the Disha Salian death case, an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, along with Bollywood figures Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, and Suraj Pancholi, among others. The complaint was lodged by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, through his legal representative on Tuesday.

Speaking about the FIR, the advocate stated, “Today, we have officially filed a written complaint at the CP office, which has been accepted by the JCP Crime Branch. The accused named in the FIR include Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, dismissed cop Sachin Vaze, and actress Rhea Chakraborty.”

The complaint also alleges that Parambir Singh played a key role in covering up the case. “He was the mastermind behind the cover-up, conducting a press conference to mislead the public and protect Aaditya Thackeray. The FIR contains all the details, including NCB’s findings that allegedly link Thackeray to a drug network,” the advocate added.

Disha’s father had earlier approached the High Court seeking an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray. He also filed a petition demanding a fresh CBI investigation into his daughter’s death, citing suspicious circumstances and potential political interference.

Background of the Case

Disha Salian, a 28-year-old talent manager and former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai. Her death occurred just six days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

The case has been shrouded in controversy, with multiple theories and allegations emerging over the years. With the recent FIR, the demand for a fresh investigation has gained momentum, reigniting public interest in both Disha and Sushant’s untimely deaths.

Further developments in the case are awaited as the legal battle continues.