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Disha Salian’s father plans visit to Aaditya Thackeray’s home

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, announced plans to visit Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's Mumbai residence to serve a defamation notice amid the ongoing CBI investigation into his daughter's 2020 death.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Disha Salian’s father plans visit to Aaditya Thackeray’s home
Image Credit: ANI

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Disha Salian’s father plans visit to Aaditya Thackeray’s home
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