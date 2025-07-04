Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben From 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Is Missing From The Show For Last 8 Years - This Is How She Looks Now

New Delhi: We all miss watching Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from one of the longest running shows on TV - 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. It's been almost 8 years since she left the show and now a latest picture of hers has surfaced online, sending fans into a tizzy.

This Is How Dayaben Looks Now

A popular fan page on Instagram just dropped an unseen picture of Disha Vakani and guess what? It went viral. The actress can be seen in a somewhat similar attire and look like that of her character Dayaben on the show. She is wearing a bright-coloured bandhani saree tied-up in Gujarati style. Many colourful bangles adorn her wrists as she holds her child, posing beautifully with a smile on her face.

Although, we can't verify whether the image is recent or not. Looks like, Disha is still in form and fans would love to watch her on the screen one more time.

About Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani kickstarted her career quite early. Having worked in several Gujarati stage plays, and Hindi movies, she gradually moved to television.

For the unversed, the actress got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Disha Vakani took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2017. The couple was was blessed with a baby boy in May 2022.

Meanwhile, for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, the good news is that it became the number 1 show of this week with a 2.2 rating whereas Rajan Shahi Anupamaa garnered 2.1 ratings and secured a second spot on the list.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

The show premiered on July 28, 2008 on the Sony SAB channel and is currently available on the Sony LIV platform.