New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is a global star and we all know that. Fans adore her acting chops and versatility but what happens when she decides to post a cryptic note on social media. It piques the curiosity among her followers. This is what happened recently when the diva decided to play on some words.

Priyanka shared a quote which read, “I am the nicest, most understanding person, but disrespect me and you will understand why I only have three friends.” She added in the caption, “Lol. Anyone else relate?”

Interestingly, a few days back, the actress had shared another cryptic quote that read, “Better a B***h than a Bitchari.” This post also made fans wonder, if its just a random sharing or an indirect message for someone.

About Priyanka Chopra's Work

Priyanka was last seen in 'Heads of State,' an action-comedy where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the film, which follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy.

She will be next seen in 'The Bluff,' where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She also has Season 2 of her international web series 'Citadel' lined up.

The actress has SS Rajamouli's massive film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu in her kitty. It also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. All eyes are set on this mega project as this will be Priyanka's comeback vehicle in Indian cinema after 2019 release 'The Sky Is Pink'.