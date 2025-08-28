Divya Dutta Welcomes Bappa Home On Ganesh Chaturthi, Says 'Beautiful To Celebrate This Occasion With Everyone'

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived, and B-town celebs are celebrating the festival with immense joy. Among them are actresses Divya Dutta and Hrishitaa Bhatt, who welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and shared their thoughts on the special occasion.

Divya Dutta, while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at her Mumbai residence, shared her feelings with ANI. The actress expressed how the festival brings people closer.

"Ganpati himself decides how he will be decorated and worshipped. The best thing is that on this occasion, people you haven't met in a long time definitely come over -- even in the rain or storm. It is beautiful to celebrate this occasion with everyone..."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read| Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan And More Welcome Bappa Home With 'Love & Creativity' - WATCH

Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt, who also brought Bappa home, spoke about the importance of the festival, calling it "very significant" for everyone.

"We celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Every year, Bappa comes to our home with lots of happiness and blessings for everyone in Mumbai and across the country. Before we begin anything good, we take Ganpati Bappa's name. Nothing feels complete without him, and I only wish he continues to bless everyone the same way," she told ANI.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.