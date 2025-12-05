Divya Khossla Addresses Divorce Rumours With Bhushan Kumar, Says Bollywood 'Filled With Crocodiles'

New Delhi: Actress-director Divya Khossla recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, answering questions about acting and her thoughts about Bollywood. She also addressed the Jigra controversy and corporate bookings.

Replying to a user on Reddit who said she had shown 'who’s the boss' amid Jigra controversy, Divya replied, "I am not here to be the boss. There are certain things I have seen — the malpractices happening in the industry. I think whatever position I have created for myself, I should use that platform to speak about something that is truly wrong and happening right in front of my eyes. Because then where does merit stand? Shouldn't it be on merit?"

Divya Khossla On Bollywood

One user asked, “How do you maintain your mental health amidst all the toxicity in Bollywood, pressure to look a certain way always, and many such things? You always seem very positive and childlike innocent to me.” In response, Divya said, “I myself feel that Bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles all around, and you feel like you are navigating your way through it.”

She added, "Divya added, "I think the most important thing is to remain true to your own self. I will never sell my soul to get work. Hota hai toh theek hai, nahi hota toh bhi theek hai, and what's more important is when you reach up, you should have a good slate of karma to carry with you."

Divya Khosla On Divorce Rumours

Divya is married to film and music producer Bhushan Kumar, who is the chairman and managing director of T-Series. One user asked, "Are you divorced?" Divya replied, "No, but the media really wants that."

She also reacted to surgery rumours, replying to whether she has gone under the knife, Divya said, “Nai baba, no surgery.”