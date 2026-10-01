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  • /Divya Khossla questions Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani over sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja

Divya Khossla questions Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani over sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja

Divya Khossla has questioned Komal Rani’s sindoor during her Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Govinda and criticised the alleged use of religion for personal reasons.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Divya Khossla questions Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani over sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Divya Khossla questions Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani over sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja
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