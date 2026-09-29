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  • /Divya Khossla slams Govinda in long note, extends support to Sunita Ahuja amid cheating rumours

Divya Khossla slams Govinda in long note, extends support to Sunita Ahuja amid cheating rumours

Divya ended her note by directly addressing Govinda, saying his actions had affected the respect she once had for him.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Divya Khossla slams Govinda in long note, extends support to Sunita Ahuja amid cheating rumours
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Divya Khossla slams Govinda in long note, extends support to Sunita Ahuja amid cheating rumours
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