/Divya Khossla slams Govinda in long note, extends support to Sunita Ahuja amid cheating rumours

“And yes Sunita Ji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me. At the age of 58, when women are of the age to be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into her old age with her husband by her side, looking after her. What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife? My heart goes out to you, Sunita Ji, and I’m sorry,” she wrote.