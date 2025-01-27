Divya Khossla Stuns In Unreleased Sabyasachi Gown At Brand’s 25-Year Anniversary

New Delhi: Actor and filmmaker Divya Khossla continues to make a mark, not just in the entertainment industry, but also in the world of fashion. At the 25-year anniversary celebration of Sabyasachi, a renowned brand known for its exquisite craftsmanship and Indian textile heritage, Divya’s stunning unreleased gown from the label was featured in the exclusive collection.

The gown, worn by Divya last year at the high-profile Ambani wedding, is a solid black sleeveless creation with a dramatic balloon bottom. The dress is layered with vibrant floral embroidery in shades of pink, green, purple, and orange, exuding a regal, princess-like vibe. Divya paired the gown with a classic Sabyasachi belt, adding a modern twist to the traditional design. She accessorized with a pearl choker, studded earrings, bracelets, and rings, completing the elegant look with a sleek bun and nude makeup.

Beyond her fashion prowess, Divya Khossla has also been making waves on the big screen. In her recent performance in Savi, she portrayed a fierce housewife attempting a daring jailbreak to free her husband, showing off her versatile acting skills in a role that stunned audiences. With her presence in acting, directing, and fashion, Divya continues to captivate both fans and fashion critics alike, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting her next project.