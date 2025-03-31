Divya Khossla Suffers Injury On Film Sets, Netizens Wish Her A Speedy Recovery

Divya Khossla was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Savi, where her intriguing performance in the thriller left audiences eagerly anticipating her next on-screen venture. Currently, the actress has begun shooting for her upcoming project. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, she recently suffered a minor foot injury while filming.

Taking to her social media handle, Divya shared pictures of her bruised foot and bandaged ankle. As soon as she posted the photos on her story, fans quickly flooded her comment section with messages wishing her a speedy recovery and sending best wishes for her upcoming project.

Have a look:

Despite the setback, Divya remains in high spirits and is determined to return to work soon. While she has yet to officially announce her next project, the anticipation among her fans continues to grow. Given her impressive filmography, Divya is poised to solidify her position as a dynamic powerhouse, carefully selecting impactful roles that showcase her versatility.

Meanwhile, Divya’s directorial venture "Yaariyan," starring Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, has made its return to theaters with a re-release on March 21. The 2014 romantic-comedy drama gave everyone a chance to relive the college days. Speaking about re-living the “Yaariyan” with its re-release, Divya said, “The audience gave so much love to Yaariyan when it first released that my heart has been absolutely full. In fact, the re-release is my way of giving back to the audience who embraced it so wholeheartedly.

“I remember when I was shooting my second movie, Sanam Re, in Ladakh—in a very secluded place with hardly anyone around—some tourists came by, and a girl walked up to me and told me she had watched Yaariyan 56 times. I was so blown away! That’s the kind of love I received.”

She mentioned that during the promotions of "Yaariyan 2," as they visited colleges, Divya could feel the strong sense of nostalgia people had for the original Yaariyan. “My heart has truly been full with all this love. Of course, the film launched me as a director and marked the beginning of my journey in the industry, so I am really grateful to the audience for all their love and support.” Divya added.

Divya Khossla was last seen in the thriller "Savi." The film also featured Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor and was inspired by the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan. The film followed the journey of a devoted housewife who strives to break her husband out of a high-security prison in England.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Savi” was released in theatres on May 31.