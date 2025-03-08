Divya Spandana Welcomes Karnataka Government’s Decision To Cap Movie Ticket Prices At Rs 200

Chennai: Actress Divya Spandana, who is also a former Member of Parliament and a film producer, has welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to cap the prices of movie tickets at Rs 200, across the state.

Taking to her X timeline to express her appreciation for move by the government, Divya Spandana, quoting an article by a leading daily, wrote, “Commendable move by the Karnataka Government to help revive the Kannada film industry. In the start of 2025, 75 odd films released and none have done well- various reasons, one of them being how expensive a movie experience has become for the common man (tickets at 1000, popcorn) tickets capped at Rs 200 will hopefully bring back the Kannada cinema goer to the theatres.”

The actress also expressed her appreciation for the government’s decision to launch a state run-OTT platform to promote Kannada cinema.

She wrote, “OTT platforms are biased towards other languages and do not buy Kannada films and a state run govt platform is another great step! @siddaramaiah”

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had, during the course of presenting the budget, announced a number of moves to help the Kannada film industry. Capping the prices of tickets across the state and the launch of a state run OTT platform were just two of them.

One other notable move was granting the ‘industry’ status to the Kannada film sector which can now enjoy benefits available to sectors under the Industrial Policy.

Meanwhile, rumours doing the rounds in the film industry suggest that Divya Spandana is likely to make a comeback to acting. She was last seen playing the lead in Kodi Ramakrishna’s ‘Nagarahavu’. Although she played a cameo in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, she has not taken up any lead role. Now, reports doing the rounds in the industry suggest that she is likely to play the lead in a film by director Yogaraj Bhat. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard so far.