Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin baby boys: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin baby boys on May 26, 2026. The duo shared a joint statement on social media and informed the fans about the good news of baby arrival in their family.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahia's baby shower ceremony: Kunika, Shraddha Arya & other TV celebs attend function

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's twin boys

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Divyanka and Vivek's joint post reads: The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood. #Divek #babyboys #DivekBabies #twins #newparents

Before announcing with fans that the duo is in the family way, Divyanka and Vivek managed to keep the pregnancy private for as long as six months.

ALSO READ: Actors Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy : ‘Plot twist after 10 years ’

Divyanka Tripathi's baby shower

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed the baby after ten years of marriage. For the baby shower ceremony held in April this year, Divyanka donned a white dress while Vivek Dahiya was dressed in a blue suit, exuding class as a beautiful couple.

The baby shower ceremony was attended by TV celebrities, including Shraddha Arya, Akhansha Puri, Shyam Sharma, Kunika Lal, Archana Kochhar and others, to bless the couple. Earlier, Divyanka treated her fans with a glimpse of her 'Surprise Godh Bharai'.

"We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai...with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget! Thank you, team #Yaariyaan #SurpriseByFriends," she captioned.

Divyanka got married to 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016.