Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance after welcoming twin baby boys | VIDEO

Television’s popular couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have officially embraced parenthood, welcoming twin baby boys on May 26, 2026. The duo shared the happy news through a joint post on social media, surprising fans and receiving an outpouring of love and congratulations from across the industry and audiences.

Their announcement read, “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!” The couple also expressed gratitude and asked for blessings as they began a new journey together as parents. The post quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the arrival of the twins.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin baby boys: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

First public appearance as new parents outside hospital

On Friday, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya made their first public appearance after the birth of their sons. The couple was spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn twins, warmly posing for the paparazzi while surrounded by family members who joined them for support on the special occasion.

The moment marked the couple’s first outing as a family of four, and visuals showed the actors visibly emotional yet overjoyed as they carefully stepped into their new responsibilities. Their appearance was widely shared online, further amplifying the celebrations among fans.

Take a look:

Private pregnancy journey and star-studded baby celebrations

Before making the announcement public, Divyanka and Vivek had reportedly kept the pregnancy away from the limelight for several months, maintaining privacy around this important phase of their lives. The couple had earlier celebrated a baby shower and a surprise Godh Bharai ceremony, attended by close friends and television industry colleagues.

The celebrations saw the presence of several TV personalities, making it a warm and memorable gathering. Divyanka later shared that the event was a surprise arranged by friends, describing it as a deeply emotional moment filled with love and gratitude.

A new chapter after nearly a decade of marriage

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Over the years, the couple has remained one of the most admired pairs in Indian television, frequently sharing glimpses of their life with fans.

Divyanka, known for her breakthrough role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, went on to become one of television’s leading actresses with successful appearances in shows and reality series such as Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Vivek Dahiya has also built a steady career in television alongside his acting work.