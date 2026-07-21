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Divyanka Tripathi gives credit to Ruhaanika Dhawan for teaching her how to be a mommy

Divyanka Tripathi has showered praises on Ruhaanika Dhawan for teaching her how to be a mom. The actress revealed this through a comment on Ruhaanika's post featuring Divyanka along with her husband Vivek Dahiya and newborn twins.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Divyanka Tripathi gives credit to Ruhaanika Dhawan for teaching her how to be a mommy
Image Credit: IANS

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