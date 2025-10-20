Diwali 2025: Avika Gor Celebrates First Festival Of Lights With Husband Milind Chandwani, Calls It ‘Extra Special’

Mumbai: Popular television actress Avika Gor spoke about celebrating her first Diwali with husband Milind Chandwani.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she described the festival as extra special this year. Avika shared that enjoying the festivities together has made the occasion even more memorable and filled with joy. While extending her greeting on the auspicious festival, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress shared, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! Please avoid firecrackers — they scare animals, children, and even elderly people. Celebrate with love, lights, sweets, and togetherness. This festival is extra special for us — it’s our first Diwali together!.”

Milind added, “Yes, have a safe, happy, and prosperous Diwali. Eat lots of sweets, buy new clothes, and keep smiling. Happy Diwali, everyone.”

Avika Gor recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on the reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga.” The actress also opened up about getting married on National television. She revealed, “When we decided to do this, we were very aware that there would be criticism—we weren’t surprised by that at all. But I’ve been making unconventional choices since a young age, including when I started working and even when I got married. There were always people who didn’t agree with what I was doing. Still, I’ve always believed in carving my own path.”

Describing her wedding as just another chapter in their journey, the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress mentioned, “I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy.”

Avika added, “It takes a lot to handle criticism and still keep going with what you believe in. That’s the reason I’m here today.”

For the unversed, Avika and Milind had been together for more than six years before making their relationship public a few years ago.