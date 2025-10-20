Advertisement
DIWALI 2025

Diwali 2025: Shilpa And Shamita Shetty Embrace Festive Spirit With Stunning Rangoli Creations At Home

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty welcomed Diwali 2025 by decorating their home with vibrant rangolis, sharing festive cheer with fans.

|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: ANI
Diwali 2025: Shilpa And Shamita Shetty Embrace Festive Spirit With Stunning Rangoli Creations At Home(Image: @theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Mumbai: As Diwali approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country, with homes adorned with flowers, diyas, and colourful rangolis.

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty are no exception, as they get into the festive spirit by decorating their home with beautiful rangoli designs.

On the eve of Diwali, the 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared a video, giving a sneak peek into her rangoli creation at her home.

"In the video, Shamita is seen completely absorbed in creating rangoli, showcasing her artistic flair by making it entirely on her own, while Shilpa opted for stencils to craft her designs.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar Host Joyous Celebration With ‘Dher Saara Pyar’ Gang; Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal Join In

Towards the end of the video, the sisters together wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

Shilpa captioned the post simply as "Rangoli time," capturing the festive mood perfectly.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.

