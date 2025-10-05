Diwali 2025: Top Bollywood Songs For Your Ultimate Party Playlist This Festive Season

As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali in just a few days, it’s time to plan that much-awaited festive bash or intimate get-together. But what’s a Diwali celebration without some energetic desi music to light up the dance floor?

Here’s your perfect Bollywood playlist for Diwali 2025 — a curated list of popular numbers that will compel you to put on your dancing shoes and set the festive mood right!

Bollywood Songs for Diwali 2025

1. Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play Again)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi, this reimagined version of the 2005 hit “Let the Music Play” by Shamur is an absolute party anthem. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, this upbeat track will instantly lift everyone’s spirits.

2. Maahi Ve

No festive party is complete without Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, with special appearances by Kajol and Rani Mukerji, this evergreen number brings together nostalgia, celebration, and irresistible dance energy.

3. Dance Ka Bhoot

Ranbir Kapoor’s Dance Ka Bhoot from Brahmāstra adds a vibrant vibe to your playlist. With its catchy beats and festive visuals, this song is perfect to get everyone grooving.

4. Bijuria

A revamped version of Sonu Nigam’s 2000s hit, the new Bijuria track is electrifying and full of festive zest. Its pulsating beats make it a perfect choice for Diwali night parties.

5. Bole Chudiyaan

Want something traditional yet catchy? Bole Chudiyaan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is your go-to pick. Sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kavita Krishnamurthy, this song remains one of Bollywood’s most loved festive hits.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: Celebrity-Approved Festive Looks Worn By Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone & More For Your Festive Inspo - In Pics

6. Rock N Roll Soniye

From Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, this song is ideal for bringing everyone to the dance floor. With Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan’s fun moves, Rock N Roll Soniye is the ultimate celebration number.

7. Do Dhaari Talwar

Katrina Kaif’s energetic performance in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan makes Do Dhaari Talwar a must-add. The upbeat tempo and infectious energy make it impossible not to dance along.

8. Aaja Nachle

Madhuri Dixit’s comeback song Aaja Nachle is pure grace and energy combined. Whether it’s a solo groove moment or a group performance, this classic makes every celebration brighter.

9. Shaam Shaandaar

Add Shaam Shaandaar from Shaandaar to your Diwali playlist for that extra sparkle. Its peppy beats and vibrant lyrics are perfect for lighting up your evening.

10. First Class

From Kalank, First Class brings in grand festive vibes and is perfect for those who love energetic choreography and foot-tapping beats. Varun Dhawan’s moves make it a visual treat too!