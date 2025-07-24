DJ Snake Announces Six-City India Tour: Schedule, Venues, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Known for belting out hits such as Loco Contigo, Magenta Riddim and Taki Taki, Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake is all set to return to India for the third time, for a six-city Sunburn Arena tour across India this year.

The tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 26 followed by Hyderabad on September 27, Bengaluru on September 28, Pune on October 3, Mumbai on October 4, concluding in Delhi-NCR on October 5.

Speaking about his return to India, DJ Snake said, “The passion and the love in India - it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; It was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!”

DJ Snake’s upcoming album, ‘Nomad’ is slated to release this September. His hit list also includes ‘Turn Down for What’, the viral smash ‘Taki Taki’, the all-time favourite ‘Let Me Love You’ and ‘Lean On’..

He made history this May by smashing records as the biggest solo electronic artist with over 100,000 tickets sold within minutes for his electrifying show at Stade de France, followed by a legendary afterparty at Accor Arena. DJ Snake is known for his electrifying sets that blend trap, hip-hop, pop, Latin beats and desi flavour.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, excited to welcome DJ Snake back to India, added, “DJ Snake’s return to India for his third Sunburn Arena tour speaks to the incredible demand and the unique bond he has built with India over the years. It’s been great to work with him over the years and it’s truly heartening to see artists of his stature come back to perform and to larger crowds each time.”

“At Sunburn, our goal has always been to champion India as a top destination for global talent by delivering world-class experiences. This tour reminds us of how far we’ve come in shaping the country’s EDM landscape and the belief our fans place in us is what keeps us going. With lots in store, this one is set to be truly special.”.

DJ Snake, whose real name is William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, was first credited with production work on several singles for other artists including "Shut It Down" by Pitbull and "Applause" by Lady Gaga before gaining widespread recognition for his 2013 debut single, "Turn Down for What" with Lil Jon.

Released by Mad Decent, an imprint of Columbia Records, the song peaked at number 19 on the French SNEP singles chart, number four on the Billboard Hot 100, and received octuple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Furthermore, it was nominated for Best Music Video at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, and won Top Dance/Electronic Song at the 2015 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

His debut studio album, Encore, was supported by the Billboard Hot 100-top five single "Let Me Love You" , and climbed up to number eight on the Billboard 200. His second, Carte Blanche" reached the number 48 and was supported by the top 20 single "Taki Taki".

He and Dillon Francis were announced as alternating supporting artists for the summer Mothership Tour 2014 with Skrillex. In March 2018, DJ Snake was named by Billboard in the number nine spot on their 2018 ranking of dance musicians, Billboard Dance 100.