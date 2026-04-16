Do celebrity bodyguards earn Rs 2.5 crore per month? Shah Rukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan reveals actual pay structure

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan has addressed speculations claiming that celebrity bodyguards earn in crores. The former security chief of Shah Rukh Khan has called these claims misleading.

Recently, Shah Rukh’s former security head Yaseen Khan appeared on a podcast shared by Hindi Rush, where he spoke about the actual salaries earned by security teams of superstars.

He dismissed viral claims that bodyguards earn Rs 2–2.5 crore a year as exaggerated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about these claims, Yaseen said, “Aisa nahi hota (It is not like that).”

Yaseen revealed that actual pay is far lower than what is often claimed online. According to him, even experienced security personnel typically earn around ₹1 lakh a month, depending on their role and experience.

He said, “I feel social media spreads the wrong message. It’s not like people earn ₹2–2.5 crore. If someone is a bodyguard for a big star, they have a fixed salary. Apart from that, whenever a film is being made, a separate contract is drawn up. Depending on the producer, they are paid a certain amount for that film.”

He also revealed that earlier, bodyguards were not compensated by producers during film shoots. He explained that when he started working with Shah Rukh, he felt the need for better pay and approached producers to demand fair compensation, which eventually led to a wider industry shift.

“As far as I remember, earlier in the film industry, bodyguards weren’t paid. There were rules that only the driver, makeup man and spot boy were paid by the producer. When I started working with Shah Rukh bhai, I felt that we are also working. A film is being made, we are doing our job too. We were getting a salary, but only enough to survive.”

He added, “I approached producers and said that just like others have contracts, we should also be paid. There was no rule, but because of understanding and close relationships, they started giving an amount for films and ads. When I started getting paid, others in the industry said that Shah Rukh bhai’s bodyguard is getting paid, so we should too. They also approached producers, and gradually it became a trend. Now, most bodyguards working with celebrities get paid this way.”

He also shared that he sought approval from Shah Rukh Khan’s family before raising the issue. “I spoke to Gauri ma’am and told her that my colleagues get paid during shoots, so I should too. She said, ‘Okay, you can also take it.’ Once I got permission from the family, things slowly started falling into place with producers.”

More About Yaseen

Yaseen worked for Shah Rukh and his family for 10 years, from 2001 to 2011. After working with Shah Rukh for over a decade, Yaseen started his own company. In 2015, he launched a Mumbai-based security firm. His company now handles VIP protection and events and has worked with names such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.