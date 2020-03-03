Do not fall in love with a married man, I have suffered: Neena Gupta opens up in viral video

New Delhi: Actress Neena Gupta has poured her heart out on Instagram and urged fans "not to get involved with a married man." Neena, who was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Viv Richards in the 80s, also said that there are many complications if a woman falls in love with a married man and "she has suffered in the past and doesn't want others to do so."

In a now-viral video from Uttarakhand's Mukteshwar, where the actress is currently vacationing, she shared, "Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That's why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it."

She captioned the video as, "Sach kahun toh..." Watch it here:

The internet is all praises for 'courageous' Neena Gupta and said she is an 'inspiration'. "Takes a lot of courage to speak the truth like you did" and "Such trivial things put in such simple words and with such sincerity that it is amazing ... You are an inspiration" are the comments posted on her video.

Neena has a daughter - fashion designer Masaba Gupta - with Viv Richards. She later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

On the work front, Neena Gupta, who has been part of several films, was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'.