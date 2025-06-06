New Delhi: Actress Vidya Balan spills a shocking incident while shooting Salaam-E-Ishq. Recalling the memory the actor share that she rejecting a film opposite Akshaye Khanna. Speaking at Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit Vidya opens up about what happened after she faced Khanna on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq.

Recalling the incident, Vidya Balan said, 'There was a film offered to me opposite Akshaye Khanna, and for some reason, I didn’t connect with the script. But I didn’t pick up the phone and tell him that. I asked my manager to convey it to the director.'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor also shared how she ended up running into Akshaye soon after the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq. Vidya added, 'And then I met Akshaye on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq. And he fired me. He was like ‘why didn’t you tell me you didn’t want to do the film?’ I went up to John and said, ‘Can you please save me?’ (laughs). Because I was so new, I didn’t want any confrontation. I didn’t want to hurt anyone or make anyone feel bad, or just feel like I was refusing a film with them. But of course, he was only pulling my leg. I later realized.'

Salaam-E-Ishq was a romantic drama, which also starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra and Ayesha Takia in pivotal roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani the film was released in 2007.

On professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. On the other side, Akshaye Khanna made a striking comeback in the film industry, and a notable movie of his recent comeback is Chhaava where he portrays the role of Aurangzeb. Akshaye's performance has been praised by fans and critics alike.