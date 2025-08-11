Doctor Rape Case: Rapper Vedan Faces Lookout Notice As Kerala Police Suspect Escape Attempt

Kochi: The Kerala Police have issued a lookout notice against popular rapper Vedan in connection with a rape case, amid fears that he may attempt to leave the country to evade arrest.

The move follows intelligence inputs suggesting that the musician could be planning to travel abroad.

With the lookout notice now in place, Vedan can be detained at any airport or other point of exit from the country and handed over to the police.

Officials said the step was taken to ensure the accused remains within the jurisdiction of the investigating agencies until the case reaches its legal conclusion.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by a female doctor, leading to the registration of a rape case against the artist on July 30, following which Vedan has been skulking.

She pointed out in her statement to the police that she was sexually exploited by Vedan from 2021 to 2023.

The relationship between the two started when she was a medical student in 2021, and on five different occasions (at Kozhikode, Kochi and his friend’s place) she was sexually exploited by him under the pretext that he would marry her.

She also pointed out in her complaint that the two stayed together for a few days.

With regards to the financial transactions, she said that in 2021, when he was to release his first album, he did not have enough funds, so she gave him Rs 15,000.

She also funded his train travel and gave Rs 8,300 for it.

The two, according to her, first met through social media.

She also pointed out that it was in 2023 that he told her he was not interested in her anymore, and the two split, which caused her mental stress. She said that after the breakup and despite a few attempts, she failed to meet him.

Following the case registration, Vedan filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court, which has been posted for August 18.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Thrikkakkara Assistant Commissioner of Police, with the Infopark Station House Officer currently in charge.

Vedan’s sudden disappearance has already had a ripple effect in the entertainment sector.

On Saturday, organisers of the Olam Live music concert at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi were forced to postpone the event after police planned to arrest the rapper if he attended.

The show, which had drawn significant public interest, will be rescheduled for a later date, according to organisers.

Police sources confirmed that Vedan has been in hiding since the case was registered.

Given his popularity in Kerala’s independent music scene and his social media following, law enforcement agencies have been under pressure to track him down quickly.

Officials emphasised that the lookout notice is a precautionary step, aimed at closing off any opportunity for the accused to flee and ensuring that he faces the legal process.

“Our priority is to ensure that the investigation proceeds without obstruction and that the accused is available for questioning at all times,” a senior officer said.