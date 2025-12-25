Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge More Than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday? Father Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been in the spotlight following the massive success of Stree 2, which emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Hindi film to date.

Despite being in the industry for over a decade, Shraddha has maintained a relatively selective filmography, featuring in just around 18 films. This has often sparked speculation that she receives fewer opportunities compared to her contemporaries, including Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Addressing these rumours, Shraddha’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has firmly dismissed claims that his daughter is struggling for work.

Shakti Kapoor Responds to Work and Fee Rumours

In a recent appearance on The Powerful Humans podcast on YouTube, Shakti Kapoor opened up about his bond with Shraddha and responded to ongoing speculation surrounding her career choices.

When asked about suggestions that Shraddha has done fewer films than her peers, Shakti clarified that this is entirely by choice.

“Woh picturein hi kam karti hai. Best karti hai. Par paisa zyada leti hai. In sabse zyada paisa leti hai. She does just one or two films a year,” he said.

Translated, Shakti explained that Shraddha prefers to focus on quality over quantity, carefully choosing her projects and charging higher fees than many of her contemporaries. Laughing off the idea that she lacks work, he remarked sarcastically, “She is not getting work?”

“She Does What Her Heart Says”

Speaking about Shraddha’s personality, Shakti Kapoor described her as strong-willed and principled.

“Bahut ziddi hai… She is very stubborn and does what her heart says. She has certain ethics and follows them strictly,” he shared.

He added that they share a close relationship, often discussing films, planning holidays, and occasionally arguing like any father-daughter duo.

“I am very proud of her. Her performances are outstanding. She is a very fine actor,” he said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, a horror-comedy that went on to become a blockbuster. She recently also lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.

Looking ahead, Shraddha is reportedly set to star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also expected to reprise her role in Stree 3 and appear in Bhediya 2. Additionally, she is attached to Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of renowned Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.