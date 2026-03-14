Dolly Parton health update: Singer says she’s recovering after ‘worn down’ phase following husband’s death

Mumbai: Country music legend Dolly Parton recently shared a health update during her first major public appearance in months.

According to PEOPLE, the 80-year-old singer, while speaking on the opening day of the new season at Dollywood, the theme park she launched in 1986, spoke openly about her health and the tough phase she has been going through following the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82. The couple had been married for 58 years.

Speaking to the crowd and sharing that she has "not been touring" lately, the singer explained that she has been taking care of her health issues.

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"I've not been touring, as you know," Parton said. "I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them."

Also Read | Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dies At 82

The "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker also spoke about the death of her husband and other personal matters that had left her feeling "worn down" and "worn out." While discussing the emotional time, she explained that she had to focus on rebuilding herself in many ways.

"I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on," the country icon said. "I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But, all is good. It didn't slow me down."

At the event, Parton was also joined on stage by Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton. While speaking with the audience, she joked that people should not think he is her "new husband." She then made it clear that she is "not dating anybody" after Dean's passing.

"I think Carl Dean's waiting for me," she said. "If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He'd be saying, 'Who's that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.' "

Dean and Parton married in 1966. Even though Parton is one of the most famous singers in the world, Dean stayed away from the spotlight and rarely appeared at public events with her.

According to PEOPLE, the Nashville legend had earlier postponed her Las Vegas residency in October 2025 due to an unspecified illness and had also spoken about dealing with kidney stones in September that year. Parton had also shared a video earlier apologizing for missing a Hall of Fame ceremony for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions related to Dollywood.