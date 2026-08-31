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Dolly Parton laid to rest beside late husband, Carl Dean in intimate Nashville funeral

Legendary singer Dolly Parton has been laid to rest beside her late husband, Carl Dean, in Nashville, with her niece sharing a touching tribute honouring the icon's lifelong support and encouragement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
Dolly Parton laid to rest beside late husband, Carl Dean in intimate Nashville funeral
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Dolly Parton laid to rest beside late husband, Carl Dean in intimate Nashville funeral
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