/Dolly Parton passes away at 80: Beyoncé, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter remember legendary singer

"Dolly was pure light sent from heaven. My mentor is gone. My songwriting teacher and hero of grace and humility. There is a hole in my heart, but the joy of just the thought of her smile will continue to fill me with inspiration for as long as I live. I will cherish this moment performing Coat Of Many Colours with Dolly forever. Goodbye Dolly. Rest in peace, beautiful angel," wrote Shania Twain on X.