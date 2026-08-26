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  • /Dolly Parton passes away at 80: Beyoncé, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter remember legendary singer

Dolly Parton passes away at 80: Beyoncé, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter remember legendary singer

Country music legend Dolly Parton has passed away at age 80, prompting an outpouring of tributes from global stars such as Beyoncé, Elton John, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Dolly Parton passes away at 80: Beyoncé, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter remember legendary singer
Image Credit: ANI

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Dolly Parton passes away at 80: Beyoncé, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter remember legendary singer
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