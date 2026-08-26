/Dolly Parton passes away at 80: From Donald Trump to Taylor Swift, celebs pay emotional tributes to music legend

The world of music and entertainment is mourning the loss of legendary country singer Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80. Known for her timeless songs, warm personality, and generous heart, she touched millions of lives across the globe. After the news of her passing, celebrities from music, Hollywood, and beyond shared emotional tributes remembering her life and legacy.
Country music icon Dolly Parton passed away in Nashville at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in an emotional video message shared on her social media account. He described the moment as both an honour and deeply painful for the family.
Later, her representatives revealed that she died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. Her health had been a concern in recent months, and she had even cancelled some performances due to medical issues.
Dolly Parton was born in Tennessee and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the biggest names in country music. She was the best-selling female country artist, with over 160 million albums sold worldwide.
Her iconic songs like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You” made her a global star. Apart from music, she was also an actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Her Imagination Library helped provide books to millions of children, making her impact even greater beyond entertainment.
US President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Dolly Parton after her death at the age of 80, describing it as “a true loss for millions of people.” He also ordered flags across the United States to be flown at half-mast for a week in her honour.
Trump shared the statement on Truth Social shortly after Parton’s family confirmed that the country music legend passed away on Tuesday.
“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” Trump wrote. “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”
The president announced that flags across the United States would be lowered to half-mast from 6 pm on Tuesday in honour of Dolly Parton.
Miley Cyrus
Singer Miley Cyrus shared that she was deeply saddened by the loss of Dolly Parton, calling her one of the most special people in her life. Billy Ray Cyrus also remembered her with heartfelt words and cherished memories.
Miley Cyrus shared a post on Instagram that said, "I have so many moments and memories with Dolly; it’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms.
In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologise for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, “Honey, this trash sells records!”
Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will."
Reese Witherspoon and Jane Fonda
Actress Reese Witherspoon recalled how Dolly supported and inspired her throughout her career. Jane Fonda also expressed deep sorrow, saying Dolly’s presence and kindness will always live on in people’s hearts.
Reese shared a post on Instagram that said, "I count the lucky stars that I called Dolly my friend. When I was playing June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, she took me to dinner and told me stories of how June Carter charmed everyone in country music. Dolly gave me the courage to put my whole spirit into that performance and made me see how lucky I was to be a storyteller. Throughout my entire career, she sent me little notes of encouragement and support, telling me to be the light in people’s lives and listen to my angels. Always signed: “I will always love you.”
Dolly, I miss you already. Your talent, your wisdom and your beautiful spirit lit up our lives. Go soar with your angels…. We will always love you."
Jane Fonda also shared that said, "I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning, and I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever. We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood, “9to5,” the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are
all blessings. Let’s be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of
Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard
they’d have to cross their legs.
She had a survivor’s instinct and seemed to always know just what to do, just what to say, to make things right...and then she’s stick her butt out the car window and moon Kenny Rogers’ home. She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy. That’s something of hers she’d want us
all to take with us.
To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you. You know that without me telling you. She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now. Dress up and celebrate her spirit. But first, watch the final episode of Grace and Frankie where she’s an Angel, the head honcho working-class angel in Heaven.
RIP, beautiful woman. We love you."
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift paid an emotional tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton after her death at the age of 80. Remembering her as a woman of “true grace and true grit,” Swift said Parton’s legacy would remain everlasting. Parton passed away in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer, and her death has led to tributes from fans and celebrities around the world.
Swift shared that it felt unreal to imagine a world without Dolly Parton, praising the way she touched countless lives with her generosity and kindness. She described Parton as someone who inspired people to stay true to themselves while living life with honesty, humour, and warmth. According to Swift, Parton was a rare personality who balanced strength and softness, making her one of the most loved figures in the music industry.
The singer also highlighted Dolly Parton’s impact beyond music, especially her philanthropic work like the Imagination Library, which has helped millions of children. Swift expressed gratitude for everything Parton gave to the world and said her legacy would continue to inspire generations. Even after her passing, Dolly Parton’s influence, compassion, and timeless work will always be remembered.
Many other stars and public figures also paid tribute, remembering her as a kind, talented, and generous soul. Singer Taylor Swift described her as a woman of “true grace and strength” whose legacy will live forever.
Dolly Parton was more than just a singer. She was a symbol of kindness, strength, and inspiration. Her music, stories, and humanitarian work touched millions of lives across generations. Even after her passing, her legacy will continue to inspire people around the world.
Dolly Parton’s death marks the end of an era in music, but her impact will never fade. From her unforgettable songs to her generous heart, she will always be remembered as one of the greatest icons of all time. As tributes continue to pour in, one thing is clear her legacy will live on forever in the hearts of her fans.
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