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Dolly Parton passes away at 80: From Donald Trump to Taylor Swift, celebs pay emotional tributes to music legend

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music icon, has passed away at the age of 80, leaving the world in mourning. Celebrities across the globe are paying heartfelt tributes to her timeless music, kindness, and lasting legacy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Dolly Parton passes away at 80: From Donald Trump to Taylor Swift, celebs pay emotional tributes to music legend
Image Credit: Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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