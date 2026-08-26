/Dolly Parton passes away at 80: From Donald Trump to Taylor Swift, celebs pay emotional tributes to music legend

Jane Fonda also shared that said, "I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning, and I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever. We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood, “9to5,” the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are

all blessings. Let’s be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of

Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard

they’d have to cross their legs.



She had a survivor’s instinct and seemed to always know just what to do, just what to say, to make things right...and then she’s stick her butt out the car window and moon Kenny Rogers’ home. She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy. That’s something of hers she’d want us

all to take with us.



To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you. You know that without me telling you. She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now. Dress up and celebrate her spirit. But first, watch the final episode of Grace and Frankie where she’s an Angel, the head honcho working-class angel in Heaven.



RIP, beautiful woman. We love you."