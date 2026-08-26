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Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in 'a beautiful bed of plush cotton'

Dolly Parton death: Parton died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representative.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in 'a beautiful bed of plush cotton'
Image Credit: Instagram File Photo

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