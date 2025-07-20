Don Director Chandra Barot Passes Away At 86 After 7-Year Battle With Pulmonary Fibrosis
Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, famous for the 1978 film Don which stars Amitabh Bachchan in lead role, passes away after a seven-year long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot died at 86 after a seven-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is known for the cult classic 1978 film 'Don' which stars Amitabh Bachchan. Barot took his last breath on Sunday, July 20. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the demise. Speaking to TOI she said, 'He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.'
(This is a developing story)
