Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934319https://zeenews.india.com/people/don-director-chandra-barot-passes-away-at-86-after-7-year-battle-with-pulmonary-fibrosis-2934319.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
CHANDRA BAROT

Don Director Chandra Barot Passes Away At 86 After 7-Year Battle With Pulmonary Fibrosis

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, famous for the 1978 film Don which stars Amitabh Bachchan in lead role, passes away after a seven-year long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Don Director Chandra Barot Passes Away At 86 After 7-Year Battle With Pulmonary Fibrosis (Image: @faroutakhtar/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot died at 86 after a seven-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is known for the cult classic 1978 film 'Don' which stars Amitabh Bachchan. Barot took his last breath on Sunday, July 20. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the demise. Speaking to TOI she said, 'He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.' 

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK