‘Don’t Jump to Conclusions’: Apoorva Mukhija Breaks Silence on ‘Black Magic’ Accusations Targeting Friend Rida Tharana

Mumbai: Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid’s comeback has become the hottest topic on the internet. The social media star dropped a fiery video on YouTube recently in which she addressed the threats and backlash that followed her India’s Got Latent controversy. In the video, Apoorva also revealed that a friend apparently did ‘black magic’ on her.

Despite the Nadaniyaan actress not naming anyone, the internet exploded with accusations against influencer Rida Tharana for being the friend in question and for not voicing public support when Apoorva was going through a difficult phase.

After massive backlash against Rida, Apoorva finally broke her silence, saying she has only love for Rida.

In her Instagram stories, Apoorva asked her followers not to jump to conclusions or spread negativity.

“After my video, there have been a lot of assumptions and a lot of hate going around, and as much as I appreciate you guys having my back—this is the last thing I wanted. I wanted to share my story and my feelings—nothing more. So let’s please not jump to conclusions or spread negativity,” her story read.

The popular influencer also posted a picture with Rida, showing the best friends hugging each other, with the caption: “Only love for @rida.tharana (red heart emoji).”

Rida Tharana Responds to Backlash

Rida took to Instagram as well to respond to the negativity. She revealed that she has been taking care of her ill mother and supporting her parents since last year.

“I don’t want to give endless justifications. It’s Apoorva’s time to shine, and I won’t be a shadow to it. I see every little thing I’ve done taken out of context and blown out of proportion! Everything is up for misinterpretation. And I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: people hate women. Women surviving, living, laughing, existing, and just being.”

The influencer shared that the past two months were tough on her too.

“If I ever wanted to fake anything, I had 100 easier ways to do it. If you think I did that for 2 years, trust me, 2 months wouldn’t have been hard. So no… I’m not going to explain myself anymore. To the ones who want to stay, thank you. To the ones who don’t see me for who I am, feel free to unfollow. I’m not here to be perfect. I’m not chasing fame! I’m grateful for the love I already have. All I’ve ever wanted is to earn enough to take care of my people, to travel, and to live a quiet life surrounded by love. That’s it. So God! Put me through everything you want to put me through—but also give me the strength to overcome it. I’m exhausted, but I’m still here. Only love,” she added.

“Also!! I don’t walk into fire knowing it’ll burn. But sometimes, I stumble into it!! And when I do, it burns me. As much as I’ve tried to stay away from all the negativity, some things still find a way to reach me—and I won’t lie, a few of them have truly broken me. Being in a different country, all by myself, it hasn’t been easy. The anxiety has been bad. But what’s been holding me together is hearing how some of you still have my back. I wasn’t expecting that. So to those who stayed, who believed, who chose empathy over judgment… thank you. Truly,” she concluded her note.

Apoorva Mukhija faced severe criticism after her comments on the show “India’s Got Latent.” Apoorva, along with other panel members on the show, is facing multiple FIRs for their remarks.