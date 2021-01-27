Donald Trump's ex counselor Kellyanne Conway posts topless pic of daughter Claudia Conway?

New Delhi: Donald Trump's former counselor Kellyanne Conway got it all wrong on social media recently. She 'accidentally' posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia Conway on Twitter but was quick to delete it.

However, netizens were faster than her to take screenshots of the post which went viral on social media. Claudia, 16 took to TikTok and posted a video confirming that the viral picture was hers. But the video was later deleted. She stated that her mom's Twitter account was allegedly hacked.

Reports of trouble between the mother and daughter surfaced sometime back when latter posted some TikTok videos against her mom Kellyanne accusing her of abuse.

According to NJ.com, in one her videos, Claudia said, "Social media is a really dark place and instead of shining light on the situation, hate and violence were incited, and that was never ever my intention, nor my mom’s."

After this faux pas on social media, several users thronged Twitter and expressed their displeasure over the incident. Netizens showed support towards Claudia Conway and even ran online campaign seeking justice for the teen with hashtag #JusticeForClaudiaConway.