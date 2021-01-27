हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kellyanne Conway

Donald Trump's ex counselor Kellyanne Conway posts topless pic of daughter Claudia Conway?

However, netizens were faster than her to take screenshots of the post which went viral on social media. Claudia, 16 took to TikTok and posted a video confirming that the viral picture was hers. But the video was later deleted.  She stated that her mom's Twitter account was allegedly hacked.

Donald Trump&#039;s ex counselor Kellyanne Conway posts topless pic of daughter Claudia Conway?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Donald Trump's former counselor Kellyanne Conway got it all wrong on social media recently. She 'accidentally' posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia Conway on Twitter but was quick to delete it. 

However, netizens were faster than her to take screenshots of the post which went viral on social media. Claudia, 16 took to TikTok and posted a video confirming that the viral picture was hers. But the video was later deleted.  She stated that her mom's Twitter account was allegedly hacked.

Reports of trouble between the mother and daughter surfaced sometime back when latter posted some TikTok videos against her mom Kellyanne accusing her of abuse. 

According to NJ.com, in one her videos, Claudia said, "Social media is a really dark place and instead of shining light on the situation, hate and violence were incited, and that was never ever my intention, nor my mom’s."

After this faux pas on social media, several users thronged Twitter and expressed their displeasure over the incident. Netizens showed support towards Claudia Conway and even ran online campaign seeking justice for the teen with hashtag #JusticeForClaudiaConway. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kellyanne ConwayClaudia ConwayDonald TrumpTopless picTwitterclaudia conway pic
Next
Story

Who is Deep Sidhu and why is he in news over Red Fort violence?
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M21S

Badi Bahas: A provocative video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait surfaced