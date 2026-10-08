New Delhi: “Don’t cry for me, and don’t decorate my photo.” Nana Patekar described his end with a raw simplicity. Long before his final day, he had stripped death of its spectacle, refusing garlands, rejecting tears and even arranging the exact wood for his last rites.
The veteran actor died at 75 on Thursday (October 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious and rushed to the Manipal Hospital. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem is expected to establish the exact cause of death.
His passing away has brought back an old interview in which he described how he wanted his final farewell to be handled. The actor had never shown much interest in the glamour surrounding the film industry. His comments on death had the same plainness that defined his life away from the screen.
Patekar had said that he had faith in death and had prepared himself for it. He recalled keeping around 12 maunds of wood for his funeral and asked that the same wood be used to cremate him.
He also had a very specific request about the wood. “Mujhe geeli lakdi mein mat jalana (Don’t burn me with wet wood),” he had said, explaining that wet wood would create smoke and make people’s eyes water.
He then made his request even clearer. “Mere liye rona nahi (Don't cry for me),” he had said. He also asked that no garland be placed on his photograph.
Patekar had explained that his parents, brothers and sisters had all died and that he was the only one left. He believed that his death would take him to them. “Aise mein mere liye rone ki zarurat nahi hai (There is no need to cry for me),” he had said.
The words hold poignancy now because his death has brought grief across the film industry and among generations of viewers who grew up watching him.
He spent more than four decades working across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He began his film career with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to build a reputation for performances that depended on his voice, expressions and control over dialogue.
His role as Anna in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for best supporting actor. He won the National Film Award for the best actor for 'Krantiveer' and another best supporting actor award for 'Agni Sakshi'. He was a three-time National Film Award winner. He received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Patekar also moved between serious drama and popular cinema with ease. His filmography included 'Prahaar: The Final Attack', 'Angaar', 'Tirangaa', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', 'Apaharan', 'Raajneeti' and 'Natsamrat'. His performance as Uday Shetty in Welcome introduced another side of him to a younger generation of viewers.
He directed 'Prahaar: The Final Attack' in 1991 and played Major Chowdhary in the film. He underwent military training for the role. Years later, he recalled his time with soldiers during the Kargil War and his association with the Quick Reaction Team. “Eventually, I was a member of the Quick Reaction Team. It is one of the most elite forces. Itna sa toh kuch hum kar sakte hain desh ke liye (This is the very least we can do for our country),” he had said.
Away from films, he was known for keeping his personal life away from the usual demands of celebrity culture. His old interviews showed the same directness that audiences recognised in his performances. He had recalled begining work at 13 and earning Rs 35 a month. There were days when he had only one meal.
That life experience became part of the texture he brought to his characters. His voice could make a line sound personal. His face could communicate anger, hurt, humour or helplessness without requiring a long speech.
In his final years, Patekar continued working in films. His last phase included Marathi and Hindi projects, keeping him connected with the two film industries in which he had built his career.
The man who once asked people not to cry for him now leaves behind decades of performances, films and lines that audiences remember in their own way.
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