New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a 'like' from his Instagram account on a post featuring internet personality Avneet Kaur went viral. The incident sparked widespread speculation, forcing Kohli to clarify that the interaction was an error caused by Instagram's algorithm.

Despite Kohli's explanation, the controversy escalated when singer Rahul Vaidya mocked the cricketer on Instagram, posting a sarcastic video: “Going forward, the algorithm might like photos I didn’t. So girls, please don’t do PR around it—it’s not my mistake, it’s Instagram’s.”

Vaidya later claimed Kohli had blocked him, only to taunt further, suggesting that even the block might have been Instagram’s doing. “Virat didn’t block me, Instagram’s algorithm must have done it on his behalf,” he joked.

However, the situation took a darker turn when Vaidya revealed that he and his family were subjected to online abuse from Kohli's fans. “Abuse me all you want, but dragging my wife and sister—who have nothing to do with this!,” he said, labelling Kohli’s fans as “2 kaudi ke jokers.”

He recently posted a video singing B Praak’s song Joker, seemingly taking a dig at trolls, and captioned it, “My favourite song since yesterday.”

The clash has divided social media users, with fans of both celebrities debating whether the joke crossed a line or whether fandom has turned too toxic. Some defended Vaidya's humour, while others criticised him for dragging Kohli unnecessarily.