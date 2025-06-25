Advertisement
'Don't Look Inside ' Horror Film's Cast Announced

|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 03:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Don't Look Inside ' Horror Film's Cast Announced (Source:IMDb)

Los Angeles : The cast of psychological horror, 'Don't Look Inside', has been announced.

Rachel Nichols, Britt Robertson, Missi Pyle, Nelson Lee and Bruce Davison will be seen sharing screen space in the project, as per Deadline.
Le Han's upcoming thriller from Chaos Theory Pictures is designed to launch a franchise, with a sequel already outlined.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as an "emotionally charged narrative with chilling, franchise-ready mythology," set in the vein of Talk to Me and Smile.

"This cast is extraordinary. Their emotional range and commitment to the story gives this film the gravity and intensity it demands. We couldn't imagine making this film with anyone else," said Le Han (Hellraiser: Origins).

Aiming for a 2026 festival premiere, producers include Todd Slater through his Convoke Media banner, Brandon Franco at Three Olives Productions and Le Han. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

