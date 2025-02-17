Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2860065https://zeenews.india.com/people/dont-miss-out-on-reading-sobhita-dhulipalas-goofy-message-for-co-star-aditya-roy-kapur-as-the-night-manager-turns-2-2860065.html
NewsLifestylePeople
THE NIGHT MANAGER

Don't Miss Out On Reading Sobhita Dhulipala's Goofy Message For Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur As The Night Manager Turns 2!

The Night Manager is a crime thriller television series created by Sandeep Modi which is a remake of the British television serial The Night Manager (2016).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Don't Miss Out On Reading Sobhita Dhulipala's Goofy Message For Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur As The Night Manager Turns 2! Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Sobhita Dhulipala played Kaveri Dixit in the popular web series The Night Manager. Exuding sheer gorgeousness and diva vibes, she looked absolutely stunning in the show and owned her presence, as the show marks its second anniversary, the actress shared a goofy message for her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media and shared a poster of The Night Manager on its 2nd anniversary. Celebrating the milestone, she penned a playful caption—

"The Night Manager turns 2

Happy 2 years team!

(Didn't want to miss aditya roy kapur so put him as a painting at the back)"

Aditya and Sobhita's on-screen chemistry was loved by the audiences.

The Night Manager is a crime thriller television series created by Sandeep Modi which is a remake of the British television serial The Night Manager (2016), itself based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John Le Carre. It stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, with Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK