New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Sobhita Dhulipala played Kaveri Dixit in the popular web series The Night Manager. Exuding sheer gorgeousness and diva vibes, she looked absolutely stunning in the show and owned her presence, as the show marks its second anniversary, the actress shared a goofy message for her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media and shared a poster of The Night Manager on its 2nd anniversary. Celebrating the milestone, she penned a playful caption—

"The Night Manager turns 2

Happy 2 years team!

(Didn't want to miss aditya roy kapur so put him as a painting at the back)"

Aditya and Sobhita's on-screen chemistry was loved by the audiences.

The Night Manager is a crime thriller television series created by Sandeep Modi which is a remake of the British television serial The Night Manager (2016), itself based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John Le Carre. It stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, with Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.