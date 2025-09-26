Advertisement
SHOAIB AKHTAR

'Don't Think They’ll Even Manage...': Abhishek Bachchan's Witty Reply To Shoaib Akhtar's Viral Mix-Up Wins Internet

India and Pakistan are set to clash in a historic Asia Cup final on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Don't Think They’ll Even Manage...': Abhishek Bachchan's Witty Reply To Shoaib Akhtar's Viral Mix-Up Wins Internet(Image: IANS/Instagram)

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, a humorous mix-up by former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has taken the internet by storm. While discussing Pakistan’s game plan, Akhtar mistakenly referred to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan instead of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, a slip that quickly went viral.

Shoaib Akhtar’s On-Air Blunder

Speaking on the Pakistani cricket talk show Game On Hai, Shoaib Akhtar, in a slip of the tongue, said, ““If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out, for a hypothetical situation, I’m saying, what do you think will happen to their middle order?” before realising his mistake and correcting it to “Abhishek Sharma.”

Abhishek Bachchan Responds with Humour

Not one to miss the moment, Abhishek Bachchan, in good humour, responded playfully.

“Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket,” the actor wrote on X.

Netizens Join the Banter

The viral clip quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online, social media was flooded with jokes and memes, poking fun at Shoaib Akhtar’s slip.

One user quipped, "Shoaib planning for Asia Cup, but looks like he’s preparing for Filmfare Awards."

Another wrote, "Abhishek cooking Pakistan is the new normal these days!"

A third user humorously warned the actor, "Sir, Please don't get outside your home on 28th sep. Stay inside. Destroy their masterplan."

Historic India vs Pakistan Final Set for September 28

The excitement surrounding the final is at an all-time high as India and Pakistan are set to meet in a historic Asia Cup final. The match will be played on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. India enters the final unbeaten, while Pakistan booked their place after a hard-fought win over Bangladesh.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode.

Controversy: Gunfire Celebration Sparks Outrage

Meanwhile, controversy has brewed off the field. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned Pakistani cricketer Sahibzada Farhan for his “gunfire” celebration during a match against India, in which he mimed firing a gun using his bat after scoring a half-century.

AICWA has labelled the gesture inappropriate and insensitive, especially during an international sporting event meant to promote unity and sportsmanship.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

