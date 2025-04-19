‘Dragon’ Actress Kayadu Lohar Radiates Grace In Stunning Red Saree During Tirumala Temple Visit

Tirumala: Actress Kayadu Lohar visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

She looked stunning in her traditional red attire as she visited the temple. Kayadu Lohar is a model and actress who works in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the 2021 Kannada film Mugilpete. She is best known for her role in the 2025 Tamil language film 'Dragon'. Her first Malayalam film, 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', was released in September 2022. Alluri, her first Telugu film, was released on September 23, 2022. I Prem U, her first Marathi film, was released in March 2023, and Dragon, her first Tamil film, was released on February 21, 2025.

She will be seen in 'Idhayam Murali', a Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama film directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran. The film stars Atharvaa in the titular role, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Natty Subramaniam, Niharika NM, Thaman S, Rakshan, Pragya Nagra and Sudhakar.

It is Aakash's first film as a director and also marks Thaman's return to acting after a 22-year hiatus.