DRAKE

Drake Backs Virat Kohli! Canadian Rapper Bets Rs 6.41 Crore On RCB In IPL 2025 Final

Canadian Rapper Drake has placed a whopping Rs 6.41 crore ($750,000)  bet on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Canadian Rapper Drake has placed a whopping Rs 6.41 crore ($750,000)  bet on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) finale 2025 today. In their epic clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad the ''God's Plan'' rapper has put his money on Virat Kohli's team. 

In a suprising move, the ''Kiki Do You Love Me rapper revealed on Instagram that he has placed the massive bet on RCB to lift their first IPL trophy.

The post was shared along with the popular RCB slogan, "Ee Sala Cup Namde", shocking many fans. 

The stage is set at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a blockbuster IPL 2025 final. After 18 long seasons of heartbreaks and near misses, one of these two passionate fan-favourite franchises will finally break the jinx and lift their maiden IPL trophy.

