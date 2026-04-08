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Dressed with intent: How Sidhant Gupta & Timothée Chalamet are turning fashion into storytelling

Sidhant Gupta and Timothée Chalamet have emerged as fashion's most compelling storytellers by using clothing not merely for aesthetics, but as a deliberate extension of their performances and identity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dressed with intent: How Sidhant Gupta & Timothée Chalamet are turning fashion into storytelling(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: At a time when celebrity style often leans toward predictable luxury and carefully curated “safe” looks, two actors from different corners of the world are redefining what it means to dress well.

Sidhant Gupta and Timothée Chalamet are not just making fashion statements, they are using clothing as a deliberate form of expression, where every outfit carries meaning beyond aesthetics.

For Sidhant, fashion is rooted in ease and cultural fluidity. Raised by a fashion designer mother, the actor has often spoken about finding freedom through personal style. His wardrobe reflects a seamless blend of global and local influences, merging Seoul-inspired minimalism with distinctly Indian textures and references.

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A notable example was his appearance at the premiere of Freedom at Midnight, where he wore a navy blue blazer with leather accents paired with tapered trousers from late designer Rohit Bal’s collection. He completed the look with a single red rose, a subtle yet powerful nod to Jawaharlal Nehru, the historical figure he portrays. The outfit worked on multiple levels: a tribute, a character reference, and a fashion statement all at once.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidhant (@sidhant)

Meanwhile, for Timothée Chalamet, fashion has become an extension of performance. Known for his unconventional red carpet appearances, the actor often aligns his looks with the roles he inhabits.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025, Chalamet wore a custom Chrome Hearts leather suit paired with a fluorescent green shirt and a Cartier pendant styled as a bolo tie, an intentional reference to Bob Dylan’s 2011 SAG appearance, echoing the character he portrayed on screen.

What sets both actors apart is the specificity and thought behind their choices. Their fashion is not driven by trends or approval but by narrative. Each look is researched, referential, and deeply personal.

In an industry increasingly shaped by algorithms and image management, their approach feels quietly radical. Whether it’s Sidhant’s culturally layered styling or Chalamet’s playful yet precise experimentation, both actors demonstrate that style can go beyond appearance, it can communicate identity.

At its core, their fashion philosophy is simple: the most powerful thing one can wear is a point of view.

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