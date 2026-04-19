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NewsEntertainmentPeople‘Drishyam 2’ director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl;
DRISHYAM 2

‘Drishyam 2’ director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl;

Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
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‘Drishyam 2’ director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl;(Source: Instagram )

Mumbai: 'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak and 'Khuda Haafiz' actress Shivaleeka Oberoi have embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. 

Making the happy announcement on social media, the new parents wrote in a joint post, "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl! 19th April 2026. Blessed parents Shivaleeka and Abhishek (sic)."

"Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form (sic)," read the caption on the post.

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Reacting to the arrival of the little one, actress Ishita Dutta wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations", along with three red heart emojis.

Aahana Kumra added, "Aww!! Congratulations @shivaleekaoberoi and @abhishekpathakk".

Many others also congratulated the new parents in the comment section on their new journey.

In December last year, Abhishek and Shivaleeka announced their first pregnancy with an adorable social media post.

In a joint social media post, they wrote, "Our love story has found it’s sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe (Baby angel, evil eye and Dizzy emojis) (sic)."

The post included a lovey-dovey photo of the couple being embraced in a warm hug, while Shivaleeka held a pair of tiny knitted socks.

In another photo, the lovebirds were seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, holding an ornament that read, "Baby Pathak arriving *2026*".

Shifting our focus to their love story, Abhishek and Shivaleeka first met during the shoot of their 2020 film "Khuda Hafiz", which also starred Vidyut Jammwal.

Having fallen for each other, they exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally ended up tying the knot in February 2023.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn.

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