Drone Show Disaster In China Sends Fire Raining Down On Spectators, Sparks Viral ‘Alice In Borderland’ Comparisons

New Delhi: A drone light show in China went horribly wrong on October 2, as a technical malfunction caused parts of the display to rain fire onto the audience below. The incident occurred at the Sky Theatre, where a crowd had gathered to watch the spectacular night-time event.

According to a report by The Sun, what was meant to be a dazzling performance quickly turned chaotic, with spectators seen fleeing for cover as fiery debris fell from the sky. Fortunately, officials have confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A Spectacle Gone Wrong

The drone show was designed to light up the night sky with coordinated aerial choreography, creating intricate patterns and animations using hundreds of synchronised drones. A now-viral video on X (formerly Twitter) shows the moment the performance began.

Take a look:

Drone fireworks show featuring 1000 drones performing in China pic.twitter.com/42k4XQ5Ub3 — Earn Knowledge (@earnknowledgee) June 13, 2025

Social Media Reactions: 'Like a Scene from Alice in Borderland'

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Instagram users drew comparisons between the drone mishap and scenes from the Japanese sci-fi thriller series Alice in Borderland.

"That one scene in AIB just happened in China," one user commented, referencing a particularly harrowing moment in the series where players are attacked from above during a deadly game.

Another wrote, "The incident was so surreal, people are comparing it to movies."

The 'Alice in Borderland' Scene That Went Viral

In Alice in Borderland Season 3, protagonist Arisu participates in a deadly game called "Sacred Fortunes," where players draw slips with questions they must answer correctly. A wrong answer brings fatal consequences, in the form of arrows fired from above.

One of the most intense moments sees the sky erupt with arrows after a miscalculated answer, killing several players instantly. Only those who correctly follow the safety instructions on the slips survive.

Alice in the Borderland follows the story of an obsessed gamer, Arisu, who finds himself in a strange place in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive.