Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra in NCB interrogation

MUMBAI: The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a tragic turn with the emergence of drug angle from Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats. Soon, the Narcotics Control Bureau began an investigation and arrested Rhea, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Dipesh Sawant and a few drug peddlers in connection with the drug angle linked to Sushant's death.

In the latest development in the drug-related angle, Zee News has learnt that Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.

Earlier, sources claimed that during her interrogation with the NCB, Rhea had revealed a few names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. As many 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learned that they belong to the B-category of actors.

Sources claimed that Rhea told the agency that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. Rhea, in her statement to NCB, had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant and also handling the finances.

Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. His death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Special Court rejected bail applications of actress Rhea, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs-related case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an investigation into Sushant's death.