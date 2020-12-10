Drugs case: NCB arrests Bollywood hairstylist and make-up artiste Suraj Godambe with cocaine

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has nabbed yet another Bollywood professional in connection with the drugs case. On Thursday, the officials arrested B-Town hairstylist and make-up artiste Suraj Godambe with around 11 grams of cocaine.

Suraj Godambe has worked with some top Bollywood production houses. The NCB, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, apprehended Godambe after a raid. He will be produced before a court later in the day, the official told PTI.

The NCB has been conducting searches in Mumbai since Tuesday and has arrested two persons, including drug peddler Rigel Mahakal, in connection with a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The probe agency seized 'charas' worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 13.51 lakh cash during the searches, the official said.

Regel Mahakal used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused in the case, who further supplied drugs to others. To recall, Keshwani used to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

Rhea, Showik, some staff members of Sushant and a few others were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea, Showik and some other accused were later granted bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)