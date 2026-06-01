Dua Lipa, Callum Turner get married in a private London ceremony - First pics are here!

New Delhi: Famous global pop icon Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Lipa wore custom Schiaparelli haute couture, while Turner opted for a navy Ferragamo suit.

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According to Page Six, the newlyweds were surrounded by friends and family as they exited the venue amid a shower of confetti - their wedding ceremony lasted for about 30-40 minutes, as per reports.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's dating history

The couple's relationship first came into the spotlight in January 2024. Dua Lipa and Turner were dating after they were spotted dancing together at the afterparty for Turner's 'Masters of Air' premiere.

dua lipa is super kind, politically aware, makes great music, spends her time & money traveling and exploring different cultures, and now she’s married to the man of her dreams.



yeah, dua has won at life. pic.twitter.com/LMwGRv9x5w — dua lipa pics (@lipapictures) May 31, 2026

Three months later, the couple was photographed sharing public displays of affection during an outing in New York City, further fueling interest in their relationship.

Lipa later confirmed their engagement in June 2025. The singer also spoke warmly about her engagement ring, revealing that the custom design was created by the 'Fantastic Beasts' actor with input from her best friends and sister.

Earlier this month, Dua Lipa dropped a sneak-peek into what appeared to be her bachelorette celebrations in Ibiza. Sharing an Instagram carousel featuring close friends and a suitcase filled with bridal white outfits, Lipa captioned the post: "Funmaxxing is an internet slang term describing the practice of intentionally maximising enjoyment."

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According to reports obtained by Page Six, the couple is also planning a second wedding celebration at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, Italy. The expected guest list for the three-day celebration includes Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus among others.

Who is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter. The 30-year-old singer has seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. She started off as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros.

She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018. Her second UK number-one single, 'One Kiss' with Calvin Harris, was the best-selling song of 2018 in the UK and won the Brit Award for Song of the Year. She later won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for 'Electricity' featuring Silk City in 2019.

(With ANI inputs)